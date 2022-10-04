Aaron Judge breaks single-season American League home run record with No. 62

By Steve Almasy, CNN

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge broke Roger Maris’ single-season American League home run record, hitting his 62nd blast of the year in a game Tuesday against the Texas Rangers.

Judge connected for the record home run off Rangers starting pitcher Jesus Tinoco in the first inning of the second game of a double header in Arlington, Texas.

The Yankees leadoff hitter launched the third pitch of his first at-bat against Tinoco into the seats in left field. A fan was seen either jumping or falling over the left-field wall nearby, disappearing behind the fence.

A fan who caught the historic ball was escorted from the section of seats by security, according to reporters at the game.

Yankees players streamed out of the dugout to greet their teammate when he touched home plate.

Judge had tied Maris last Wednesday with a line-drive homer in the top of the seventh inning off Toronto Blue Jays’ pitcher Tim Mayza.

Maris hit 61 home runs 61 years ago in 1961, breaking Babe Ruth’s record of 60 set in 1927.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

