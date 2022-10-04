Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 2:06 PM
Published 1:58 PM

Palm Springs quadruple murder: re-trial testimony resumes Tuesday

PSPD/KESQ

Testimony was expected to resume Tuesday afternoon in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years ago.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia is inside the courtroom tracking the latest: follow along with live Twitter updates here.

News Channel 3's cameras have been denied by the judge to film witness testimony. Larin Garcia's first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury.

Monday, the jury was brought on-location to the scene of the crimes Monday.

To begin the second week of the new trial, jurors loaded onto a bus from the Larson Justice Center in Indio to Palm Springs to view for themselves the area where the shootings happened.

Week 1

During opening statements, prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao asked the jury to hold Larin Garcia responsible for the four lives she said he stole.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTPiv4vZAoc

Defense attorney John Patrick Dolan argued that another man, John Olvera, was responsible for the murders.

The jury heard from some of the first people on scene after the murders, including neighbors who saw the dead bodies and the police officer who first made contact with the suspect.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content