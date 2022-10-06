Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:50 AM

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: testimony continues Thursday

KESQ

Testimony was expected to continue Thursday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man who's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019.

News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the judge to film witness testimony. Larin Garcia's first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury.

Yesterday, the jury heard from a nurse who treated the suspect as a trauma patient. Desert Regional Medical Center emergency department nurse Rachel Johns shared how Larin Garcia ran from the hospital before being discharged into police custody.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia is in the courtroom tracking the latest developments. Follow along live on Twitter.

Week 1

During opening statements, prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao asked the jury to hold Larin Garcia responsible for the four lives she said he stole.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTPiv4vZAoc

Defense attorney John Patrick Dolan argued that another man, John Olvera, was responsible for the murders.

The jury heard from some of the first people on scene after the murders, including neighbors who saw the dead bodies and the police officer who first made contact with the suspect.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content