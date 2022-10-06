Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: testimony continues Thursday

Testimony was expected to continue Thursday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man who's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019.

News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the judge to film witness testimony. Larin Garcia's first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury.

Yesterday, the jury heard from a nurse who treated the suspect as a trauma patient. Desert Regional Medical Center emergency department nurse Rachel Johns shared how Larin Garcia ran from the hospital before being discharged into police custody.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia is in the courtroom tracking the latest developments. Follow along live on Twitter.

Good morning - we are back in the courtroom today awaiting testimony to resume in Larin Garcia's re-trial. He's accused of killing four people in 2019 in Palm Springs. Follow along with my updates from court in the thread below. @KESQ https://t.co/Aup5vihUeL — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 6, 2022

Week 1

During opening statements, prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao asked the jury to hold Larin Garcia responsible for the four lives she said he stole.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTPiv4vZAoc

Defense attorney John Patrick Dolan argued that another man, John Olvera, was responsible for the murders.

The jury heard from some of the first people on scene after the murders, including neighbors who saw the dead bodies and the police officer who first made contact with the suspect.