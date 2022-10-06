Protesters allege pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader rigged vote

SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Several thousand people in Bosnia held an election protest where they accused a pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader of rigging a vote to win the position he sought. Chanting slogans against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, the protesters blocked traffic in the city of Banja Luka on Thursday. They want a repeat of Sunday’s vote for the president of the Serb-run part of Bosnia, Republika Srpska. Bosnia’s central election authorities have said that Dodik won the most votes in that election. The opposition alleged he orchestrated fraud to prevent his main challenger from winning. Dodik has denied the election fraud allegations. He has repeatedly called for the separation of Republika Srpska from the rest of Bosnia.

