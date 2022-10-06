Secret Service says VP Harris’ motorcade first reported mechanical failure when vehicle actually hit a curb

By Whitney Wild and Jasmine Wright, CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris was involved in a minor car accident earlier this week, the Secret Service said Thursday, and the agency now says her vehicle struck a curb after initially reporting mechanical failure.

“During a protective movement Monday, a vehicle in a motorcade had a minor overcorrection and struck a curb,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on Thursday. “The protectee was transferred to a secondary vehicle and the motorcade continued to its destination. There were no injuries to anyone.”

Guglielmi also said: “Initial radio traffic indicated this was a mechanical failure and that was communicated to agency leadership by personnel supporting the motorcade movement. After the protective movement was completed, leadership was verbally updated with additional pertinent facts that the vehicle struck a curb.”

The incident occurred on Harris’ regular route to work. Her spokeswoman, Kirsten Allen, said the vice president has “an immense amount of gratitude” for her Secret Service detail.

“The Vice President sustained no injuries and appreciates the quick response by her USSS detail to get her to the White House safely,” Allen said.

The Washington Post first reported on the discrepancy in describing the incident and that it concerned the new Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle, who started in her post last month.

