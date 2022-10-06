Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:56 AM

Thailand shooting: At least 30 killed at child care center, officials say

By Kocha Olarn and Heather Chen, CNN

At least 30 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a child care center in northeastern Thailand, officials confirmed Thursday.

The shooting took place at the Child Development Center in Uthaisawan Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

“The prime minister has expressed his condolences,” the statement said.

This is a breaking story. More to come …

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content