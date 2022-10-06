Thailand shooting: At least 30 killed at child care center, officials say

By Kocha Olarn and Heather Chen, CNN

At least 30 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a child care center in northeastern Thailand, officials confirmed Thursday.

The shooting took place at the Child Development Center in Uthaisawan Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

“The prime minister has expressed his condolences,” the statement said.

This is a breaking story. More to come …

