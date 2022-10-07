Info expected to emerge slowly in hospital chain cyberattack

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials are continuing to decline to reveal new details surrounding an apparent cyberattack on one of the largest health systems in the U.S. It’s a situation that security experts say often takes time to learn the full scope of the attack. Earlier this week, CommonSpirit Health confirmed it experienced an “IT security issue” but it has yet to answer detailed questions about the incident – including how many of its 1,000 care sites may have been affected. Healthcare organizations are an appealing target for cyber attackers — particularly those who use malware to lock up a victim organization’s files and leverage the information for a payment.

By KATHLEEN FOODY and KIMBERLEE KRUESI The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.