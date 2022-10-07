Man arrested after confessing to killing wife in apartment, police say

By KITV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — An Oahu man was arrested Honolulu police say he admitted to murdering his wife.

HPD received a call from a man just before midnight reporting “someone” was murdered.

When officers arrived at the scene at an apartment building on Sheridan Street in the Ala Moana area, they say the man confessed to killing his wife.

Officers said they found the 76-year-old woman dead inside her apartment. Investigators have not said how the woman was killed, only that she was found with “fatal injuries.”

The 81-year-old suspect was arrested without incident. He was booked into jail on a complaint of second-degree murder.

Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified at this time.

Sheridan Street was briefly shut down between King Street and Liona Street while police investigated this incident. The road has since been re-opened.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.