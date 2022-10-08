Israeli police report shooting at Jerusalem checkpoint

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say armed assailants have opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in east Jerusalem, seriously wounding at least two people. Police were searching for the assailants. Saturday night’s shooting comes at a time of heightened Israeli-Palestinian violence. Earlier in the day, two Palestinian teenagers were killed in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. It also comes less than 24 hours before Israel was to begin celebrating the weeklong Sukkot holiday, a time when tens of thousands of Jews visit the holy city. The violence has made 2022 the deadliest year of violence in the occupied territory since 2015.

