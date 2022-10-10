Escaped South Carolina inmate arrested, deputies say

By A.J. Davis

Click here for updates on this story

UNION, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina inmate who was on the run for almost a week has been found and arrested, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped from the Union County Detention Center on Sept. 30.

Authorities said Strickland was in jail on multiple charges from the Union County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Deputies said they received a call regarding the whereabouts of Strickland around 6 p.m. Saturday, and found him hiding in an abandoned residence, near the Monarch Community.

They said he was arrested without incident and was taken to the Union County Detention Center.

The Union Public Safety also assisted with the arrest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.