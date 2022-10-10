Eva Mendes says she ‘never quit acting’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Eva Mendes may have been off the scene for awhile, but she’s disputing the fact that she’s out of the game.

The “Hitch” star recently posted a video on her verified Instagram account that was a compilation of some headlines about her supposedly quitting acting.

“I never quit acting,” Mendes wrote in the caption. “I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would.”

She shares two young daughters with longtime partner Ryan Gosling and said she “was not excited about the stereotypical roles being offered to me at the time.”

“Especially after working on the film LOST RIVER – that was a dream project,” Mendes wrote. “That’s a tough act to follow.”

“Lost River” is a 2014 film written and directed by Gosling in which Mendes costarred.

She ended her Instagram post writing, “Whats the point of this post? To shift that narrative. I never quit.”

