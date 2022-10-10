German expert panel proposes 2-stage energy subsidy

BERLIN (AP) — A government-appointed expert panel is proposing a two-stage system for distributing up to $195 billion in subsidies Germany has announced to ease the strain of high energy prices. German news agency dpa reported Monday that the panel will suggest one-off payments to natural gas customers equivalent to a single monthly bill this year, followed by a price subsidy for part of people’s consumption next year. The proposal put together by a panel made up of representatives from industry, trade unions, scientists and lawmakers is due to be publicly announced later Monday. Many European countries have proposed similar subsidies on fossil fuels, prices for which have increased sharply worldwide in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

