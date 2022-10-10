Gunfire, blasts in western Iran amid Mahsa Amini protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The sound of apparent gunshots and explosions have echoed through the streets of a western Iranian city at the epicenter of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman. At least one man reportedly killed by security forces in a village nearby. That’s according to Kurdish activists on Monday. The incidents come as demonstrations rage on in cities, towns and villages across Iran over the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, in the custody of the country’s morality police in Tehran. From Tehran and elsewhere, online videos show women marching through the streets without the hijab, while others confront authorities and light fires in the street as the protests continue into a fourth week.

