Swastika spray-painted on Jewish-owned Portland deli’s sign

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The owner of a Jewish-owned deli in northeast Portland says someone spray-painted a swastika on the businesses sign.

Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli on Northeast Sandy posted about the vandalism on social media over the weekend.

Owner Justin King is out of the country on his honeymoon, but spoke with FOX 12 by phone. He says employees noticed the vandalism Saturday morning and cleaned it up right away.

It’s not clear right now who committed the vandalism.

King told FOX 12 while the crime is upsetting, he’s encouraged to keep pushing forward, saying it’s exactly what the vandals would not want him to do.

