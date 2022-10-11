`How lucky’: Fishermen rescued fighting off sharks in Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says fishermen whose boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico suffered deep cuts on their hands and a shredded life jacket as they fought circling sharks before being rescued. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe said Tuesday that the three rescued men were incredibly lucky. They spent more than 24 hours in the water, and a Coast Guard crew found them only after one of the stranded fishermen managed to text a screenshot of their Google map location to a relative. Keefe told NBC’s “Today” show that rescuers used the map to find the men Sunday. All three were taken to a New Orleans hospital for treatment.

