Jake Tapper to sit down with President Joe Biden Tuesday night 9 p.m. ET

Jake Tapper, CNN’s chief Washington correspondent and anchor, is set to kick off his new show Tuesday evening by sitting down to speak with President Joe Biden.

The interview is Biden’s first with CNN since he took office in 2021. It will be taped in the afternoon before airing on “CNN Tonight With Jake Tapper.”

