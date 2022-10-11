Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:26 AM

Jake Tapper to sit down with President Joe Biden Tuesday night 9 p.m. ET

By CNN Staff

Jake Tapper, CNN’s chief Washington correspondent and anchor, is set to kick off his new show Tuesday evening by sitting down to speak with President Joe Biden.

The interview is Biden’s first with CNN since he took office in 2021. It will be taped in the afternoon before airing on “CNN Tonight With Jake Tapper.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content