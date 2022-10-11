Multiple children sickened after carbon monoxide leak at Pennsylvania day care

By 6abc Digital Staff

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — More than two dozen people, including children, have been taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The incident was reported Tuesday morning at Happy Smiles Learning Center in the 400 block of Wabash Street.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call for an unconscious child.

Captain John Christopher of the Allentown Fire Department said when firefighters and EMTs arrived on the scene, monitors on their bags alerted them of the carbon monoxide leak.

The center was completely evacuated as a result.

The fire chief said it turned into a massive emergency response as multiple people were showing symptoms.

Multiple children were placed on stretchers, as more waited to be transported.

Authorities said a total of 27 people, including children, were taken to four hospitals in the Lehigh Valley. They are all listed in stable condition.

The incident was reported as a level 1 mass casualty incident, meaning local emergency responders and hospitals may be overwhelmed by the number of patients.

The Allentown fire chief said other fire departments and emergency responders are assisting with aid.

Parents have been notified, officials said, and authorities are working with day care center employees to keep everyone informed.

Another day care around the corner opened up its facility for children to stay warm.

UGI Utilities crews are on scene to investigate the leak.

