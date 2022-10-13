Bates reinstated at Eastern Michigan after charges dropped

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates has been reinstated to the Eastern Michigan basketball team and as a student after prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges against him. The 18-year-old Bates was a top prospect out of high school who transferred to Eastern Michigan in August after playing his freshman season at Memphis. He was charged after police found a gun in a car he was driving last month. Defense attorney Steve Haney said the vehicle and the gun didn’t belong to Bates. The school says Bates was “immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities” because of the agreement between prosecutors and his attorneys.

