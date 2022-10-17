Judge in Kegan Kline case issues ‘decorum order’ ahead of pretrial hearings, jury trial

By Gregg Montgomery

PERU, Indiana (WISH) — A judge issued an order Monday about public decorum before this week’s pretrial hearing for Kegan Kline, a Kokomo man accused of 30 counts involving child porn and exploitation.

Kegan has been accused of using the anthony_shots social media account to get sexual images and videos of young girls.

Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017.

In the “pretrial courtroom management and decorum order,” Judge Timothy P. Spahr of Miami Circuit Court notes that a pretrial hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday while the final pretrial hearing is et for 10 a.m. Dec. 10, but additional pretrial hearings may be needed. Online court records show a jury trial set to begin Jan. 18.

Only Indiana, Mississippi, South Dakota and the District of Columbia ban cameras in the courtroom, but the judge’s order says computers and other electronic devices for taking notes will be allowed in the courtroom. Members of the public and the news media will be allowed to make text-based social media posts, including “live-tweeting.” However, livestreaming is prohibited.

Also prohibited: any rebroadcast of the court’s audio and video systems.

The judge also says people in court are subject to any security-related directives from the Miami County Sheriff’s Department.

Sparh also reserved the right to change his mind or rescind his order at any time.

