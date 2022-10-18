Petition drive aims to stop adult novelty retailer in West Shreveport

By Bill Lunn

Shreveport, Louisiana (KTBS) — An effort to stop a sex industry business from opening in West Shreveport ramped up Monday afternoon with a petition drive in a parking lot at the intersection of Pines and Buncombe Roads. The business in question is Hustler Hollywood on Financial Plaza. It is not open yet but is expected to be an adult novelty retailer.

People showing up to sign the petition felt strongly about the issue. They are concerned that it is very close to Huntington High School and Turner Elementary School, people like Mardra Stokes whose grandson goes to nearby Huntington High school.

“It’s already kind of bad over where I’m living, the crackheads and people on drugs. And we don’t need that in our neighborhood, all of that sex and everything. They get it enough going online,” Stokes said.

Brad Buckman also signed the petition Monday.

“We’re looking to better our community, and for me, I want wholesome options here,” Buckman said. “I want family friendly things, and that doesn’t fall into this category so in my opinion, we don’t want that here on this side of town.”

The petition drive was put together by Derrick L Henderson who is running for city council in District G.

He told me the proximity to two schools and a daycare bothers him most.

“We don’t want it in our community,” Henderson said. “We were not told about it or informed of it properly and this is our stand against it. We are going to send a clear message to the MPC, city council, as well as the parish committee that we don’t want to do business like that in West Shreveport.”

KTBS 3 news was told last week that the city has not approved a certificate of occupancy for the store yet.

