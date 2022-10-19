Europe fears US climate act will tip ‘level playing field’

BERLIN (AP) — Senior French and German officials have warned that new measures by the Biden administration to address climate change and boost the American economy could upend the “level playing field” on trade between the European Union and the United States. The EU has criticized legislation approved by Congress in August that includes clauses the 27-nation bloc says discriminate against European automakers. French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire ruled out a “tit-for-tat response” but said Europe should explore its options. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Wednesday that companies could be ”drawn away from Europe to the U.S. because of the strong subsidies paid there.” He called for a “a strong, strong European reply.”

