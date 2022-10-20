Adnan Syed guest lectures at University of Baltimore School of Law

By ROHAN MATTU

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A week after charges were dropped in a murder case against him, and a month after he was released from prison, Adnan Syed gave a special guest lecture at the University of Baltimore.

Erica Suter, Syed’s attorney, said in a tweet he gave law students “a master class in grace, courage, generosity, and kindness” at an Innocence Project clinic.

Syed also broke down the entire procedural history of his case, Suter said.

Syed’s journey from cuffs to the classroom was more than 22 years in the making.

He spent more than 20 years in prison following his conviction in the 1999 death of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. Syed’s murder conviction was vacated in September after Baltimore prosecutors argued that previous prosecutors in his case failed to disclose information that two other men could be suspects.

Syed was charged at 17 in the death of 18-year-old Lee, and found guilty of first-degree murder in 2000.

The case first received national attention in 2014 the hit podcast “Serial” raised questions about the prosecution.

Last Tuesday, prosecutors dropped all charges after DNA test results came back that excluded Syed. A forensic method called touch DNA, which analyzes skin cells left at the scene of a crime, excluded Syed from evidence in Lee’s death.

The Innocence Project works to exonerate the wrongly convicted through DNA testing and reform the criminal justice system to prevent future injustices, according to its website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.