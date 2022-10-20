Feds: 7 charged in attempt to force ‘fugitive’ back to China

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York have charged seven people with harassing a Chinese national living in the U.S. to try him to reutrn to China. Five people in the People’s Republic of China and two in New York face charges including acting as agents of a foreign government and conspiracy. The U.S. attorney’s office alleges the threats and harassment continued for years. The defendants allegedly forced a relative of the unidentified man to travel from China to the U.S. to try ti convince him to return. Quanzhong An and his daughter, Guangyang An, both of Roslyn, New York, were arrested Thursday and scheduled to make an initial court appearance. The other defendants were at large.

