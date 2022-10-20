Hartford Public Schools buys metal detectors for its high schools

By Rob Polansky

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — The Hartford Public Schools District said it bought metal detectors that will be rotated throughout its high schools.

Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez sent a letter to the school community this week about school security.

“In response to recent school-related incidents, we have purchased six metal detectors,” Torres-Rodriguez said. “These ‘rotating’ metal detectors will be deployed to our high schools as needed.”

She said they would rotate based on safety-related incidents, social media or verbal threats, concerning information, or at random to enhance safety screenings.

“Unlike the use of no-touch wanding, which has been a part of our comprehensive safety plan, the use of metal detectors is quick, less invasive and does not require the reallocation of additional staff,” Torres-Rodriguez said. “We will ensure that high schools where metal detectors are temporarily stationed are appropriately staffed to ensure an orderly and efficient entry to the building.”

The superintendent said the no-touch wanding will still be used.

She also said canine searches would be utilized across the district as needed.

Security Officers will perform consistent, ongoing door checks at schools across the district to ensure buildings are properly secured.

“We continue to encourage students to report any concerning, suspicious, or threatening activity to a trusted adult,” Torres-Rodriguez said. “Students can also use the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System to report an issue through a mobile app, website, or a phone number that connects to the National Crisis Center 24/7. Students in grades 6-12 received training on this system, which includes how to identify signs of at-risk behavior or signs of loneliness and isolation in their peers.”

A juvenile was recently detained after firearms were discovered at Weaver High School.

