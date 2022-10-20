Riverside County launches fentanyl awareness campaign

Riverside County is launching its 'Faces of Fentanyl' campaign to raise awareness on Fentanyl-related deaths.

Several county leaders including the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, Sheriff's Department, and the county's University Health System will help unveil the campaign.

The 'Faces of Fentanyl' campaign is aimed at highlighting that there is no typical user or death.

Between Jan 1 and June 30, there have been 214 fentanyl-related deaths in Riverside County, according to county data. The victims range in age and gender.

