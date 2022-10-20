Woman struck and killed while changing tire in Thomaston

By Jay Kenney

THOMASTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman was killed when she was hit by a driver as she changed a tire in Thomaston on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Karina Marie Lopez of Torrington.

The incident happened along Route 8 between exit 39 and its on and off ramps. It shut down the highway for a period of time.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation showed that Lopez’s vehicle was initially disabled shortly after 3 p.m.

The driver of another vehicle then struck Lopez while she was attempting to repair the damage.

Lopez was flown to Hartford Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

This crash remained under investigation as of Thursday morning.

There’s no word on if the other driver will face charges.

Anyone with information was asked to contact state police at 860-626-7900.

