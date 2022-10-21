Firebirds host ‘Home Away From Home’ series in Seattle as part of schedule for inaugural season
The Coachella Valley Firebirds are home. Well, sort of.
After winning two games in Calgary over the Wranglers to start their inaugural season, the Firebirds flew to Seattle for their "Home Away From Home" series, which starts Friday against the Abbotsford Canucks at the Kraken Community Iceplex.
Sports Director Blake Arthur will be in Seattle on Friday and have LIVE coverage.
The Firebirds are looking to continue their early season success and improve to 3-0. Following their game Friday against Abbotsford, the team will play again Sunday, Oct. 23 inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, home of the Kraken.
Local fans will have to wait until December to see the Firebirds in the Coachella Valley but when the team does arrive, the community will be able to watch games via LIVE broadcast, including their desert debut on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena.
KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.
Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Game time
|Local Network
|Sunday, December 18
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, January 7
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Monday, January 16
|3:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Friday, February 3
|7:00 PM
|KESQ ABC
|Saturday, February 18
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 11
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 25
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 1
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 8
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Sunday, April 9
|3:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds throughout their inaugural season.