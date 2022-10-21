Skip to Content
News
By
October 19, 2022 12:10 PM
Published 6:00 AM

Firebirds host ‘Home Away From Home’ series in Seattle as part of schedule for inaugural season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are home. Well, sort of.

After winning two games in Calgary over the Wranglers to start their inaugural season, the Firebirds flew to Seattle for their "Home Away From Home" series, which starts Friday against the Abbotsford Canucks at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

Sports Director Blake Arthur will be in Seattle on Friday and have LIVE coverage.

The Firebirds are looking to continue their early season success and improve to 3-0. Following their game Friday against Abbotsford, the team will play again Sunday, Oct. 23 inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, home of the Kraken.

Local fans will have to wait until December to see the Firebirds in the Coachella Valley but when the team does arrive, the community will be able to watch games via LIVE broadcast, including their desert debut on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena.

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

DateGame timeLocal Network
Sunday, December 186:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, January 76:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Monday, January 163:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Friday, February 37:00 PMKESQ ABC
Saturday, February 186:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 116:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 256:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, April 16:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, April 86:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Sunday, April 93:00 PMCW Palm Springs

VIDEO: Meet Fuego, the mascot of the Coachella Valley Firebirds

MORE: Meet the Firebirds Head Coach and Assistant Coach

MORE: Coachella Valley Firebirds full inaugural season schedule

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds throughout their inaugural season.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content