Carly Simon pays tribute to her two sisters who died of cancer a day apart

Singer Carly Simon paid tribute to her two sisters, Joanna and Lucy, who died just a day apart of each other this week, both from cancer.

Joanna Simon, 85, died of thyroid cancer on Wednesday and Lucy Simon, 82, died of metastatic breast cancer Thursday, Simon’s manager, Larry Ciancia, confirmed to CNN.

“I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting,” Simon said in a statement to CNN.

All three sisters were musically talented. Joanna Simon was an opera singer and Lucy Simon was a performer and composer who was nominated for a Tony Award for the score of the “The Secret Garden” musical.

“As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived,” Simon said. “We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another, we were each others secret shares. The co-keepers of each other’s memories.”

“I have no words to explain the feeling of suddenly being the only remaining direct offspring of Richard and Andrea Simon,” the “Anticipation” and “You’re So Vain” singer continued.

Simon’s brother, Peter, died in 2018.

“They touched everyone they knew and those of us they’ve left behind will be lucky and honored to carry their memories forward,” she added.

