Is crime up or down? In Houston, concerns are hard to allay

HOUSTON (AP) — A recent wave of political ads and warnings from some in law enforcement paint a picture of a Houston in which crime is out of control. A popular local megachurch pastor even called Houston “the most dangerous city in America.” But the police chief and other officials have tried to reassure residents crime is actually getting better. The politicized debate in the Houston area mirrors similar discussions around the country as violent crime rates appear to have stabilized somewhat but still sit above pre-pandemic levels. Criminal justice experts say that understanding recent crime trends is challenging and that solutions aren’t simple.

