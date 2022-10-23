3 people are dead and 2 others injured in a shooting after a drag racing incident took over a Chicago intersection

By Chuck Johnston, CNN

Three people are dead and two others injured after a drag racing and drifting incident with nearly 100 active participants and spectators took over a southwest Chicago intersection, police said.

Chicago Police Commander Don Jerome said police received a call about approximately 100 cars that had gained control of an intersection at 43rd Ave and South Archer Avenue in Chicago at around 4 a.m. Sunday. Police also received a ShotSpotter alert of at least 13 rounds that went off at the intersection, Jerome said.

A total of five people were transported from the scene, three of whom died, he said.

The three people who died were Hispanic men who had a gang affiliation and their ages ranged from approximately 15 to 20 years of age, according to Jerome. The two people who were injured remain in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. They are expected to fully recover, Jerome said.

Police officials believe there are one or two outstanding suspects, Jerome said, adding that no weapons were recovered at the scene.

“There’s probably up to one or two people that we’re still looking to speak to…not necessarily those in the hospital,” Jerome told reporters Sunday morning.

Jerome said the city saw several other car caravan gatherings throughout Chicago on Saturday evening, but none of the other caravans were of any “consequence.”

