Bryson Stott bought tickets for a Phillies superfan who lost his father

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott treated a superfan who lost his father to cancer to free National League Champion Series tickets.

Geoff Crawley, a long-time Phillies fan, couldn’t afford tickets to see the team play in Philadelphia, CNN affiliate KYW-TV reported. But he was determined to watch the team play — so he used airline miles to book a flight from Washington, DC, to San Diego.

Crawley’s passion for the Phillies started with his father, Skip, who died of cancer in July, according to KYW-TV. He brought a sweatshirt with a picture of his father to the San Diego game and placed it on the seat beside him.

And when KYW-TV reporter John Clark posted a picture of the fan with his touching tribute to his father to Twitter on Wednesday, the story quickly took off, eventually making it to at least one member of the team.

On Friday, Stott retweeted the image of Crawley, writing, “I would be happy to leave him 2 tickets for this weekend.”

Crawley’s story was particularly resonant for Stott, who lost a high school friend to leukemia.

“I mean I hate cancer,” Stott said, according to KYW-TV. “Cancer is the worst thing on the planet. For (Geoff) to cheer us on all the way in California and honor his dad was pretty cool.”

On Twitter, Crawley expressed his gratitude for the shortstop’s kind gesture — and asked Phillies fans to use the hashtag #WinItForSkip to honor his late father.

“Thanks so much for all the love,” he wrote on Wednesday.

