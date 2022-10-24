Denmark man killed while crossing the street along SR-62 in Yucca Valley

A 70-year-old man from Denmark was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing State Route 62 in Yucca Valley Sunday night.

The crash happened on SR-62 (Twentynine Palms Highway) and Dumosa Avenue at approximately 8:48 p.m.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, investigators learned that the man, Knuderik Rasmussen, was crossing SR-62 outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Rasmussen sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene. Authorities said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in this collision.

If you have any information related to this investigation, contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME