Eliminating pollutants from our waterways: Advocates in Colorado say it’s time to toughen up the federal rules

COLORADO (KCNC) — Last Tuesday marked 50 years since the government adopted the Clean Water Act in 1972, marking the United States’ effort to further eliminate toxic pollutants from waterways that could cause harm to the ecosystem and human health. However, according to advocacy groups, toxic chemicals continue to make their way into our rivers and lakes to this day.

“(The Clean Water Act) is really a bedrock piece of environmental legislation designed to clean up our nation’s waterways,” said Alex Simon of the Colorado Public Interest Research Group, known as CoPIRG. “Instead, here we are, 50 years out and recent data reported to the EPA shows that, in Colorado, industrial facilities dumped over 1.3 million pounds of toxic chemicals into Colorado’s waterways.”

Studies show that some of the most toxic pollutants that can seep into the waterways have the ability to significantly impact human health. Some humans exposed to the pollutants have experienced anything from cancer diagnosis to reproductive harm and even developmental delays.

“Despite the intentions of the Clean Water Act, there is still a large amount of dumping of chemicals across the state of Colorado,” Simon said.

Currently the scope of the Clean Water Act is being reviewed by the Supreme Court. Some fear that the court could rule in a way that would loosen guidelines and protect fewer waterways in the United States.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has openly shared his thoughts on not only protecting the Clean Water Act as it is, but also exploring the potential of further action to keep chemicals out of water.

Simon said the CoPIRG would like to see further protection implemented, as well as additional waterways secured. She also said it is time that local and federal governments step up their enforcement of laws when it comes to pollutants in the water.

The Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment issued a statement to CBS News Colorado saying they continue to work with agencies like Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources to further protect Colorado’s streams and rivers.

They also noted that they work daily with treatment companies and entities to assure Colorado residents are not exposed to dangerous pollutants.

“Our children, our residents, deserve access to clean water to swim in, to drink and to enjoy. It is time to stop reckless dumping,” Simon said.

