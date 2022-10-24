Pair receives life for killing US consulate worker, 2 others

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Two gunmen with the Barrio Azteca gang have been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a U.S. consulate worker, her husband and the husband of another consulate worker in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in El Paso, Texas, said the three were all found guilty of the fatal March 2010 shootings of consulate worker Lesley Enriquez, her husband Arthur Redelfs, an El Paso County jailer, and Jorge Salcido Ceniceros. All three were sentenced Monday in El Paso. The victims were returning home from a children’s birthday party when they were mistakenly targeted and killed.

