15-year-old arrested for stabbing a parent
By Rob Polansky
WINSTED, Connecticut (WFSB) — A teenager was arrested for stabbing a parent in Winsted on Monday.
According to Winchester police, it happened on Pratt Street around 10:30 p.m.
They called it a domestic violence incident.
Police said their investigation revealed that the 15-year-old juvenile stabbed the parent with a small pocket knife. The parent was transported to the Waterbury Hospital for treatment of non-life threating injuries.
The teen was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and Risk of Injury.
The juvenile was given a court date of Tuesday in Torrington Superior Court.
No other details were released.
