Father and son recognized for helping officer who was being attacked by robbery suspect

By Curt Yeomans

Click here for updates on this story

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Gwinnett County police are highlighting a father and son duo who put their lives at risk to help a police officer while he was being attacked by a gun-wielding robbery suspect in July.

Police Chief J.D. McClure recognized Otto Ortiz and his son, Anderson, this past week during the Gwinnett Police Department’s Awards and Promotional Ceremony. The incident that prompted the Ortiz family to help an officer occurred on July 25 during an armed robbery at a Stop and Save in unincorporated Duluth. The suspect, who was identified as Atlanta resident Derrick Sutton, 38, allegedly beat a clerk at the store, which is located at 4601 Satellite Boulevard, and fled the scene.

An officer then found Sutton nearby and attempted to stop him. Sutton allegedly attacked the officer in response. The officer was alone when he stopped Sutton, who allegedly had a gun in his hand, and the officer’s radio was damaged during the encounter so he could not call for backup.

Otto and Anderson Ortiz were in their home when they noticed their dog was barking at the window. That led them to realize the officer was being attacked outside.

“(They) rushed to help him with no thought towards their own safety,” Sgt. Jennifer Richter said. “Otto Ortiz was able to get the gun away from Sutton and throw it out of reach. Both Otto and Anderson Ortiz helped restrain Sutton. Mr. Ortiz’s wife, Glenda Guerra, ran down the street to flag down additional responding officers, who arrested Sutton.”

Richter said the police department was grateful toward the Ortiz family for rushing to the officer’s aid despite the dangers involved. The department’s spokeswoman said the outcome of the encounter between the officer and Sutton “may have been very different” if the family had not intervened.

Sutton is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on multiple charges, including felony obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, kidnapping, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.