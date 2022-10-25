Michigan governor candidates to debate for final time

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are debating for the final time before the November election for control of the battleground state. Dixon is hoping a late surge of support will help her unseat the first-term incumbent Democrat. Whitmer has a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage over Dixon, who has never held public office. Whitmer and fellow Democrats spent months pummeling Dixon with ads before the Republican and her supporters responded. The final weeks of the campaign have seemed more like a competitive contest, with both hopefuls on TV and the candidates campaigning around the state. Dixon was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Tuesday’s debate near Detroit is the second of two face-to-face debates.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

