Thousands march on anniversary of Sudan coup, 1 killed

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Sudan’s capital of Khartoum to mark the first anniversary of a military coup that upended the nation’s short-lived transition to democracy. Medical officials said Tuesday that one protester was killed after being run over by a security force vehicle. Videos published on social media show thousands of demonstrators marching with flags and drums. An online network tracker says internet services across the country have been blocked. Since its takeover, the military has cracked down and suppressed near-weekly pro-democracy marches with as many as 118 protesters reported killed. Sudanese pro-democracy groups reject any settlement with the military.

