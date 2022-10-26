GoFundMe set up for school shooting victim who was shot in hand and jaw

By Lucas Sellem

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun.

One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown.

The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed his teacher, injuring several of his classmates as well.

Brian was shot through his hands and a bullet lodged in his jaw, missing a major artery by centimeters.

He and his classmates were able to escape through a second-story window.

Brian was treated at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and is now home recovering.

If you would like to help support Brian’s recovery, a GoFundMe has been set up for donations.

Over $60,000 have been donated thus far.

