Turkish doctor detained for proposing chemical weapons probe

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Police have detained the president of the Turkish Medical Association after she called for an investigation into allegations that Turkey used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq. The chief prosecutor’s office in Ankara said Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci was detained on charges of disseminating “terrorist propaganda.” Turkish media reported she was detained in Istanbul on Wednesday following a raid at her home. Fincanci is a forensic expert and human rights activist who has spent much of her career documenting torture and ill-treatment. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week accused her of slandering the armed forces and insulting the country.

