US, allies warn decisive response if North Korea tests nuke

TOKYO (AP) — Officials from the United States and its Asian allies Japan and South Korea suspect North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test. Vice foreign ministers from the three countries said Wednesday their joint response would be “decisive.” South Korea said the three countries are bolstering their defense cooperation to deter the growing possibility of North Korea using nuclear weapons. The meeting of the three vice foreign ministers underscores an improvement in difficult ties between Tokyo and Seoul. A year ago in Washington, Japanese and South Korean vice ministers declined to participate in a joint news conference after their talks.

By HARUKA NUGA and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

