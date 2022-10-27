KFC employee shot while outside on break, barber shop shot up

By Jennifer Lifsey

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Police are investigating two shooting incidents from overnight in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at the KFC at 23 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard after an employee went outside on break when he was struck twice by gunfire.

Atlanta PD’s preliminary investigation indicates a group of males was involved in a dispute that escalated to shots being fired. The victim was struck by a round of gunfire as a result. Police say the employee does not appear to be the intended target. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

While police were investigating that incident, officers heard multiple gunshots around the corner on MLK Jr. Drive. Officers rushed over and found that shots had been fired into KO Barber Shop at 875 MLK Jr. Drive. No injuries were reported there.

No one is in custody at this time and Atlanta police continue to investigate both incidents. If you have any information, contact Atlanta PD or Crime Stoppers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.