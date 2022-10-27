Police: Child went to neighbor’s house to report mom was shot

By KVVU Staff

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — (FOX5) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a young child went to a neighbor’s house early Thursday morning to report that his mother had been shot.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street.

LVMPD said a 6-year-old child went to a neighbor’s home and informed them that his mother had been shot, prompting the individual to call police.

Officers said a 46-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities are searching for a person of interest in connection with the incident, a male who appears to know the victim. Police said he was last seen riding away from the scene on a motorcycle.

