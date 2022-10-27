Turkey: Top doctor jailed on terror propaganda charges

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have placed the president of the Turkish Medical Association under arrest on “terrorist propaganda” charges. The action on Thursday came after she called for an investigation into allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants. Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci was detained Wednesday in Istanbul following a raid to her home and was brought to Ankara for questioning over comments made to a pro-Kurdish media outlet. On Thursday, court officials ordered her jailed pending a trial on charges of disseminating propaganda in favor of a terrorist organization. Fincanci has spent much of her career documenting torture and ill-treatment, and is a leading human rights activist in Turkey.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.