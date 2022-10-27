VillageFest transforms into Halloween Spook-tacular in Downtown Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Village Fest in downtown Palm Springs will transform into Halloween Spook-tacular today featuring a Haunted Bus, a costume contest, and more.

The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads, according to a statement from the city. The SunLine Transit Agency will park a themed Haunted Bus to explore until 9 p.m. "Our employees really go all out to offer some fun screams and scares and of course, there will be some treats as well,'' CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency Lauren Skiver said in a statement. "This is one of several events we do each year to engage our community.''

As onlookers step into the bus, they'll be greeted by the SunLine team in full make-up and costumes, creating the illusion that "an alien spaceship has taken a SunBus hostage to a cornfield in the middle of nowhere and is now experimenting on humans,'' according to STA officials. At 7 p.m., youth can participate in a costume contest. Throughout the night, attendees can experience chilling live music, face-painting, crafts, carnival games, trick-or-treating and more, according to city officials.

VillageFest vendors, downtown merchants, police officers, and firefighters will be on site with candy for trick-or-treaters. Festivities will continue until the candy runs out.

