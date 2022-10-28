EU revisits Balkans to win friends, seek more influence

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is in the midst of yet another goodwill trip through the Western Balkans to drum up support for the 27-nation bloc. It also wants to make sure that Europe’s historical tinderbox is not about to pick the side of hostile Russia or strategic rival China in the world of geopolitics. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will start her whirlwind six-capital tour on Friday in Serbia, by far the most important nation in the southern region. Serbia, led by autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic, has shown scant regard for solidarity with the EU, not joining EU sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine.

