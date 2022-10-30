Kidnapped French conservationist released in eastern Chad

PARIS (AP) — France’s foreign ministry has announced the release of a French citizen working in wildlife conservation who had been abducted two days before in northeastern Chad. The ministry said “France thanks Chadian authorities who worked towards the release.” It added that French diplomats remain “mobilized” to help Jerome Hugonnot and his family. The Chadian government spokesman said Hugonnot was working for the Sahara Conservation Fund in Chad’s Wadi Fara province that borders Sudan when he was abducted Friday by unknown kidnappers. A number of armed groups operate along the Chad-Sudan border.

