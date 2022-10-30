Max Verstappen wins record-breaking 14th race of the season at Formula 1’s Mexican Grand Prix

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished in first place at the Mexican Grand Prix to claim his record-setting 14th win of the season on Sunday.

The 25-year-old’s 14th victory of the season allows him to pass Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most in a single season in Formula 1 history.

Earlier in October, Verstappen claimed his second career world championship at the Japanese Grand Prix, and last week he won the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, which saw him share the record for number of season race wins.

Speaking after Sunday’s race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico, Verstappen looked forward to more successes.

“An incredible result. It’s been an incredible year so far. We’re definitely enjoying it and we’ll try to go for more,” the Dutch driver said.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished in second place, and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez came in third.

Two races remain on the F 1 calendar with the Brazilian Grand Prix scheduled on November 13 and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 20.

