Rwanda criticizes expulsion of its ambassador from Congo

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Rwanda’s government is accusing neighboring Congo of escalating tensions between the two countries. A government statement on Sunday came after the Rwandan ambassador to Congo was given 48 hours to leave the country. Congolese authorities maintain that Rwanda is providing support to the M23 rebel group that overtook two key towns on Saturday. Rwanda denies the allegations and said Sunday that Congo was trying to distract attention from its governance and security failures. On Saturday, residents said M23 rebels seized control of two key towns including Kiwanja. The rebel group had been largely dormant for a decade until it resurfaced last November. Over the past week, fighting between the rebels and Congolese military has intensified.

