Shooting in Palm Springs under investigation

Palm Springs police officers were dispatched early this morning regarding a shooting on Ramon Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they located three victims with injuries. The victims were transported to a local hospital where one died from his injuries.

Palm Springs Police Department detectives are actively investigating this incident. The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Bureau will also be assisting with the investigation.

The PSPD is seeking information from anyone who witnessed or has information related to this incident. Those with information can contact Detective Juan Jimenez at 760-323-8136. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.